Over 69,000 Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war: Gaza health ministry

Khan Younis (Gaza Strip): Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war so far.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Saturday that the death toll has climbed to 69,169, with another 170,685 wounded since Hamas‘ Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel.

The latest jump in deaths is attributed to more bodies being recovered under the rubble since the ceasefire was announced in the devastated strip, and also because of the identification of previously unidentified bodies.

The announcement comes after Israel on Saturday returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza, a day after militants returned the remains of a hostage to Israel under the terms of the tenuous ceasefire agreement in the two-year war.

Also Read Body of Israeli hostage handed to Red Cross in Gaza amid ongoing ceasefire

The exchange marked another step forward for the tenuous, US-brokered truce. As part of the deal, Israel has returned the remains of 15 Palestinians for each Israeli hostage.

The Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis said the 15 bodies were brought there.

The return came shortly after Israel confirmed the remains given back Friday night were of an Israeli man who died while fighting Hamas in the militants’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack that started the war. The hostage’s body was identified as that of Lior Rudaeff, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.