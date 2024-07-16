Over 7 million worshippers perform prayers at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Following the Haj season, the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site in Madinah, received more than 7,201,092 worshippers and visitors last week.

This comes amid integrated services provided by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to serve and care for worshipers and visitors.

According to the authority, the number of beneficiaries of communication services in various languages was 196,059 visitors of different nationalities.

Field services encompassed the provision of 1,920 metric tonnes of Zamzam water, the collection of 224 samples for inspection and analysis, and the distribution of 155,229 Iftar meals for fasting individuals.

Additionally, sterilisation and disinfection work totalled 1,724,811 litres, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.

After Haj season 2024 (1446) at Makkah, many Muslims visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa.