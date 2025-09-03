Over 700 join pro-Palestine protest organised by SIO in Kerala

The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of Kerala’s Kannur district organised a mass rally and solidarity gathering in support of Palestine on Sunday, August 31, as part of its month-long campaign Tahya Filasteen (“Long Live Palestine”).

More than 700 protesters participated in the rally, which began near the New Stand.

Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) organised a Pro-Palestine rally in Kannur, Kerala

It featured symbolic demonstrations depicting martyrs’ bodies, Palestinian resistance symbols, and an installation showing a journalist under attack. Palestinian flags, posters, and symbolic items such as the kufiya, watermelon, olives, and keys adorned the rally.

“We are witnessing the live telecasting of injustices where people are lured in the name of humanitarian aid and then shot,” said SIO Kerala secretary Shibin Rahman.

Palestinian poet and writer Dr Alaa Qatarawi, who lost four children in the conflict, also addressed the gathering. “Gaza is under genocide. We don’t know where to go. No homes, mosques, or shops remain. It’s embarrassing that even after two years of Toofaanul Aqsa, Arab nations remain silent,” he said.