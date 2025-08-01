Students hold pro-Palestine protest in Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: A pro-Palestine protest was organised by the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) on Friday, August 1, at the Masjid-e-Azizia in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam area.

Student protesters raised slogans condemning Israel for their deliberate starvation of Palestinian civilians, mainly children and babies, terming it a grave humanitarian injustice and urging immediate international intervention.

The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) held a rally at Azizia Masjid in Mehdipatnam to express solidarity with Palestine on Friday, August 1.



pic.twitter.com/z9Yohqw7ju — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 1, 2025

Protests across Hyderabad

Hyderabad has been a recent witness to many pro-Palestine protests held across various commercial outlets for their alleged links with Israel.

Last week, members of Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP) forum staged a demonstration outside a Mahindra Automotive outlet in Nacharam, as part of a nationwide campaign to highlight the company’s involvement with the Israeli economy and its “complicity in the genocide of Palestinians.”

The IPSP has previously targeted other international and domestic companies, such as McDonald’s, Starbucks, Reliance Retail, Tata’s Zudio, and Domino’s, accusing them of “complicity in the genocide.”

The IPSP has been holding nation-wide demonstrations, including cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Rohtak, Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Patna.