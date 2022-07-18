Over 8.5 mn tweets targeted Rana Ayyub in 27 months

Hyderabad: Bullying Muslim journalists on social media has become a norm these days. An impression is being peddled that comments on social media have no significance while the fact is that these comments on social media help in forming people’s opinions which is a dangerous trend.

Well-known Muslim journalist Rana Ayub received 85 lakh threatening tweets over 27 months. She shared the screenshots of these tweets but no action has been taken yet.

People with Hindutva ideology who get upset on tweets exposing injustice towards Muslim target journalists like Rana Ayub, Mohammed Zubair, and others. But surprisingly no action is being taken against such people. Rather the government is trying to put restrictions on social media platforms against which Twitter has filed a case in Karnataka High Court for curbing its independence.

Rana Ayub tops the journalists who are extensively targeted on social media platforms and Twitter.

The harassment campaign against her intensified after the government tried to implicate her in a money laundering case when she was undertaking relief work during the Corona Lockdown.

The editor of Alt news Mohammad Zubair is being targeted extensively on social media for exposing fake news. Mohammed Zubair is currently under arrest.