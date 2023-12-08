Over 800 drones to light up the sky during Dubai Shopping Festival

Abu Dhabi: More than 800 drones will light up the sky over Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR in Dubai as part of the much-anticipated Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which is set to begin from December 8.

The drone show titled, ‘illustration of Dubai in the Future’ will showcase cutting-edge technology twice every evening at 8 pm and 10 pm, with a symphony of colours and shapes in the sky, telling exciting stories through a display.

A highlight of this year’s DSF is the drone show, which is being hailed as the “most sensational” yet.

The shows are free to attend, but early attendance may provide the best vantage points for you, your family, and friends.

What else to expect at DSF 2023

The popular shopping festival will run until January 14, 2024.

The 29th DSF features entertainment, live performances, pop-up markets, and raffle draws across top malls, attracting residents and visitors with various activities.

During the 38-day festival, residents and visitors can enjoy daily shopping deals and discounts.

French designers Moetu Batlle and David Passegand have designed Anooki universe characters to transform city facades into lively playgrounds, entertaining residents with light, art, and sound shows.

Dubai Lights, a stunning art event, will be held at Dubai Design District (d3), Al Seef, the Gold Souk, and Bluewaters this year.

The shopping fest, combining deals, discounts, fun, food, and fireworks, is expected to be a popular attraction for both visitors and residents.