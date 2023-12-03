Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to perform in Dubai: Date, tickets & more

Abu Dhabi: Are you a fan of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s mesmerising voice and want to see him perform live? If yes, then the wait is over! The renowned Pakistani Qawwal and playback singer is all set to perform in Dubai on Friday, December 29.

The singer will grace the Coca-Cola Arena stage at 6:30 pm UAE time (8 pm IST). Khan will return to Dubai for his record-breaking sixth concert at the venue since 2019. Khan is going to deliver a unique concert, as he will begin with a three-act production by playing the grand piano on stage.

He will perform some of the devotional songs by him and his late uncle, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

In addition, Khan’s vast catalogue of Bollywood music should be included in the concert.

Tickets for the concert start at Dirhams 99. The fans are encouraged to arrive early to ensure not to miss the fun. For more details about Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s concert in Dubai, click here.