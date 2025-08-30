Over 800 executed in Iran in 2025, UN calls for immediate halt

United Nattions: The United Nations has sounded the alarm over what it described as a sharp escalation in executions in Iran, reporting that at least 841 people have been put to death since the beginning of 2025 and up until Thursday, August 28.

Figures released by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) show that 110 executions were carried out in July, more than twice the number recorded in the same month last year. Those executed included women, Afghan citizens and members of minority groups such as the Baloch, Kurds and Arabs.

UN spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said the surge reflected a pattern of using capital punishment to suppress dissent. She warned that the real toll could be higher due to limited transparency and added that ethnic minorities and migrants face disproportionate targeting.

The UN also voiced concern about public hangings, documenting seven cases this year. Shamdasani said such acts inflicted “unacceptable psychological trauma”, particularly on children forced to witness them.

According to the rights office, 11 people are at risk of imminent execution. Six have been charged with “armed rebellion” for alleged ties to the exiled opposition group, the People’s Mujahedin Organisation of Iran (MEK). The remaining five were convicted over their participation in the 2022 protests. Among them is labour activist Sharifeh Mohammadi, whose death sentence was confirmed by Iran’s supreme court last week.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk urged Tehran to impose a moratorium, calling it a step towards abolition. “The death penalty undermines the right to life and carries an irreversible risk of executing innocents,” Shamdasani said.

Rights monitors recorded more than 850 executions in Iran last year. The

UN said the current pace indicates an intensifying use of capital punishment despite growing global calls for abolition.