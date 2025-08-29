Indians heading to Iran now need emigration clearance: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has withdrawn the exemption that previously allowed Indians to travel to Iran without emigration clearance. The revised rule covers both employment seekers and Ziarat pilgrims.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 26, the MEA said the decision was taken under section 41(1) of the Emigration Act, 1983 to protect and safeguard the interests of Indian citizens going to Iran. The exemption, introduced through notification S.O. 2161(E) dated December 28, 2006, has now been officially revoked.

Indian nationals travelling for work must now secure approval from the protector of emigrants (POE) before leaving the country. As part of the process, applicants will submit necessary documents, including contracts and visas, enabling authorities to verify job terms and safeguard workers’ rights.

The decision introduces greater oversight to protect Indian workers from exploitation and ensure secure employment opportunities. Iran is now classified among the emigration check required (ECR) countries, where such clearance is compulsory.

Further instructions on the application process and implementation schedule will be issued shortly by the PoE, the authority responsible for overseeing migration matters.