Over 800 luxury homes sold in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai in FY26: Report

Hyderabad: Three southern cities, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, saw a combined sales of 811 ultra-luxury homes, each costing Rs 10 crore or above, during the last fiscal for a total amount of Rs 11,246 crore on strong demand, according to a report.

Real estate consultant India Sotheby’s International Realty and real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix on Tuesday, May 5, released a report stating that Hyderabad saw the maximum sales among these three cities.

As many as 625 units were sold in Hyderabad during 2025-26 for Rs 8,562 crore, as per the ‘Southern India High End Luxury Housing’ report.

In Bengaluru, as many as 128 luxury housing units were sold last fiscal for Rs 1,957 crore.

Sales of luxury homes in Chennai stood at 58 units valued Rs 727 crore.

For Rs 10 crore, the report mentioned that 6,210 sq ft area is available to a buyer in Hyderabad, 4,290 sq ft in Chennai and 3,930 sq ft in Bengaluru.

Ashwin Chadha, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty, said: “The story of South India’s luxury housing is a story of three distinct identities.”

Hyderabad has the scale while Bengaluru has the velocity, he added.

“Chennai remains anchored in legacy prestige. We believe Bengaluru is the market to watch for immediate growth, while Hyderabad has set a new benchmark for ultra-luxury volume in southern India,” Chadha said.

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, CRE Matrix noted that the South India’s luxury market has reached a pivotal inflection point.

“Hyderabad’s leadership is backed by structural fundamentals — space-value and sustained demand for large floor plates. Bengaluru’s transformation proves that premium living is no longer confined to heritage addresses. For investors, the signal is clear: differentiate strategies by city, not just by segment,” Gupta added.

Kokapet in Hyderabad and Rajanukunte in Bengaluru emerge as the leading micro-markets for ultra-premium developments, the consultant said.