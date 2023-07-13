Over 99.99% of Tweet impressions from healthy content, claims Twitter

New Delhi: Elon Musk-run Twitter has claimed that more than 99.99 per cent of Tweet impressions are from healthy content or content that does not violate the platform’s rules.

Since the launch of the Freedom of Speech Not Reach initiative, the company said they saw encouraging results and as a result, they are expanding the application of this enforcement action from their Hateful Conduct policy to now include policies on Abusive Behaviour and Violent Speech in the coming weeks.

“Our commitment to our community is simple and clear — maintain free expression and make Twitter a safe space for everyone,” Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted.

Twitter applied Labels to more than 7,00,000 violative posts that fall under the Hateful Conduct policy since the launch of this new enforcement philosophy.

Compared to a healthy Tweet, these new labels reduced the reach, or impressions, of violative content by 81 per cent, plus over one-third of authors proactively choose to delete the Tweet after they were informed that its reach has been restricted, according to the company.

Moreover, the micro-blogging platform mentioned that the Twitter community has also provided valuable feedback to help them make meaningful changes to the accuracy of their label application, such as identifying instances where reach was not appropriately restricted and improving recognition of context in their detection.

“We will continue to remove the most serious violations of our rules, such as illegal content, and suspend bad actors from our platform,” Twitter said.