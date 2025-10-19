Over Rs 6 lakh fines collected from drunk driving in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A total of 212 individuals, booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad, were produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Nampally on Sunday, October 19.

Twenty-five were sentenced to imprisonment, with a total fine of Rs 99,900, while the remaining 187 were fined Rs 3,100 each.

The total fine money collected for drunk driving cases is Rs 6,79,600.

The checks were conducted under the Abids, Chikkadpally, Saifabad, and Gandhinagar traffic police stations on October 18.

The previous night, an auto driver, Mouzam, created a ruckus near the Chandryangutta Flyover when the police stopped him for a drunk driving check.

The inebriated driver banged his head against his vehicle’s windshield and said, “Bulao jisko bhi bulana hai (Call whomever you want).”

The Chandryangutta traffic police registered a case against him.

Using mobiles while driving

In a separate hearing related to the use of mobiles while driving, 147 were produced before the court, who imposed a fine of Rs 1,100 each, raising the cumulative value to Rs 1,61,700.

Four days ago, the Hyderabad traffic police had booked over 80000 cases between January 1 and October 12.

The special drive comes after the Hyderabad police commissioner, VC Sajjanar, cautioned against using mobile phones while driving. In an X post, he said that such acts endanger both passengers and drivers.

Minor driving

Seven minors were produced before the court and fined Rs 2,100 each, amounting to Rs 14700 in total.

The public is advised to follow traffic rules and stay aware of road safety.