Overall crime in Telangana down 2.33 pc in 2025: Police annual report

Hyderabad: Telangana registered a marginal decline in overall crime in 2025, with a total of 2,28,695 cases reported across the state as against 2,34,158 cases in 2024, marking a decrease of 2.33 per cent, according to the annual report released on Tuesday, December 30.

Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy presented the Telangana State Annual Round Up 2025, which reviewed trends in crime, law and order, and public safety indicators.

Total IPC and BNS cases stood at 1,67,018 in 2025, slightly lower than 1,69,477 cases reported the previous year, reflecting a consistent downward trend across several categories.

Decline in violent crimes

Incidents of murder dropped to 781 in 2025 from 856 in 2024, while rape cases declined from 2,945 to 2,549. Robberies saw a sharp fall from 703 to 512 cases, and rioting incidents came down from 324 to 186. Cases of kidnapping and abduction also reduced from 1,525 to 1,145.

Property and financial offences

Thefts decreased from 19,480 to 17,700 cases, with vehicle thefts accounting for 6,930 cases, or about 39 percent of the total. Burglaries showed a marginal uptick, rising from 5,724 to 5,755.

Cheating cases declined substantially from 33,618 to 28,394, whereas criminal breach of trust cases increased from 701 to 863. Cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act rose from 1,950 to 2,542 during the same period.

Road accidents increase, fatalities drop

The report also highlighted road safety trends, noting a 5.68 per cent increase in road accident cases in 2025. A total of 24,826 road accidents were registered during the year, resulting in 6,499 deaths and injuries to 14,768 persons.

Despite more accidents, fatalities fell by 557, a 7.9 percent decrease, while the number of injured persons dropped by 31.8 percent. In 2024, 23,491 accidents were reported with 7,056 deaths and 21,664 injuries.

Law and Order situation stable: DGP

DGP Shivadhar Reddy stated that the overall law and order situation remained stable throughout the year.

“Effective checks on violent crimes and the activities of Maoist, communal and terror outfits have ensured peace and security across the State,” he said.

He added that all major religious, cultural and national events, including Sri Rama Navami, Hanuman Jayanthi, Bonalu, Ganesh Chaturthi, Ramzan, Bakrid, Moharrum, Milad-un-Nabi, State Formation Day and Independence Day, were conducted peacefully with adequate security measures.

Decline in Maoist activity

Highlighting the continuing decline of Left Wing Extremism, the DGP revealed that 509 CPI (Maoist) cadres surrendered before Telangana Police in 2025. This included two Central Committee members, 11 State Committee members, three Divisional Committee Secretaries, 17 District or CyPCM-level cadres, and 57 Area or Party Committee Members.

A majority of the surrenders, 483, were from Chhattisgarh, followed by 24 from Telangana, and one each from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

The trend, the DGP said, underscored the steady weakening of Maoist networks in the region.