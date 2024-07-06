Telangana govt announces ‘CM’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme’ for minority students

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced that applications are now open for minority students under the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme.

This initiative, detailed in G.O.Ms.No. 24 issued by the Minorities Welfare Department on May 19, 2015, aims to support minority students in pursuing higher education abroad.

The Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme allows eligible minority students to pursue post-graduate and PhD courses in prestigious universities across the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, South Korea, Japan, France, and New Zealand.

Also Read Telangana HC orders legal action against Malla Reddy University

Under the scheme, selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 20 lakh or the actual tuition fees, whichever is lower.

Interested candidates can find more details and apply online at www.telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in.

The minorities welfare department is currently accepting applications for the spring of 2024.

The application window is open from July 8 to August 7. Eligible students who have secured admissions between January 1 and July 31 are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must submit their applications by August 7 at 5:00 pm. All eligible candidates should visit the official website and complete their applications within the specified timeframe to benefit from this opportunity.