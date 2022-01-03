Owaisi acting like ‘election agent’ of SP, BSP: UP dy CM Dinesh Sharma

New Delhi: Terming Asaduddin Owaisi as the ‘B team’ of Samajwadi Party (SP), Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma alleged on Monday that the AIMIM chief is acting like an election agent for the SP and BSP.

Talking to the media after a review meeting on the functioning of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters here, Sharma said that earlier the SP used to polarise minorities by “instigating” them, but this time they will use Owaisi for that.

Sharma further said that Owaisi is trying to polarise the society by making statements such as “who will save you after Modi, Yogi will not be there”, but the opposition parties should know that it will take years for them to challenge the BJP.

Taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav’s statement terming the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister as “useless”, Sharma said that the Yogi government is “useless” for the mafia, for the corrupt, for those who occupy houses and for those who insult women; but the way the government has worked for the common and the poor man, it is “useful” for them, he said.

Responding to a question on anger among the Brahmin community, Sharma said, “Brahmin is not a caste but a ritual; it is a name for the method of leading a noble life. The opposition parties have misunderstood Brahmins.”

He claimed that every section of the society, including Brahmins, Dalits and OBCs, are with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the “achievements” of the Yogi government, Sharma said that the state, which was once known for illegal guns and ‘kattas’, is now going to produce automatic rifles and BrahMos missiles. He added that Uttar Pradesh has now become a “state for industry, not crime”.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, Sharma said that because of Narendra Modi, some “disguised Ram devotees are practicing to ring the bell and read Hanuman Chalisa, but the people of the state are with the BJP and in 2022, the BJP is going to break its previous record”.