Owaisi appeals to Telangana govt to enact law to prevention communal riots

Hyderabad: Appealing to the state government to enact a legislation in Telangana to prevention communal riots, which was introduced by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh during the UPA regime, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi assured that his party will offer its support if such a legislation was enacted.

Addressing a meeting in Darussalam, the party’s head quarters on Tuesday, Owaisi strongly condemned the attack on Muslims in Medak by a right-wing mob two days before Bakrid.

Talking about the need for such a legislation, he said that it would ensure efficiency in preventing communal riots, as according to the Bill, the responsibility falls on the police officers who fail to control such violence, who could then be suspended.

“The Prevention of Communal Riots Bill is still lying there, and MIM will support its passage in the assembly. There is a need to stop the people who are enemies of peace in Telangana. If Telangana has to be strong and continue in its path of growth, it is necessary to maintain peace,” he said.

‘Violence could be prevented had police acted on time’

Talking about the Medak riots, he said that the disturbances had started at 3 pm, and if the police had acted on time, the violence against poor Muslims could have been prevented. Pointing out that a Hindu doctor’s hospital was ransacked and damaged when he was treating the Muslims who were beaten by the rioting mob, he urged the district collector to use government funds to compensate the doctor for the losses.

“Four months ago a similar incident happened close to Sangareddy. It also happened during the Lok Sabha elections and now we are witnessing this ‘tamasha’ as BJP keeps spreading hatred. BJP workers yielding lathis and going out on streets as a mob, this is not good for Telangana,” he observed.

“I’m hoping the Congress government takes a serious note of why such acts are happening after ten years. Depute police officers in those areas who don’t see religion, and ensure that peace is not disturbed. If anybody disturbs peace, take stringent action against them,” he urged the State government.