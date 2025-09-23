Owaisi backs Telangana CM’s demand for Rs 7000 cr GST loss compensation

AIMIM chief supports CM Revanth’s demand for Centre’s financial aid over Telangana’s revenue hit from GST rate changes.

23rd September 2025
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urges CM Revanth Reddy to regularise contract assistant professors in Telangana.

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has extended full support to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s demand that the Union government compensate Telangana for the Rs 7000 crore revenue loss caused by the recent GST rate rationalisation.

In a post on X, Owaisi said the Centre must prove its commitment to federal principles by addressing the concerns of states adversely impacted by fiscal policy changes.

“I completely agree with and support the demand put forward by Revanth Reddy, which should be accepted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. This will help all states and show whether the Centre truly believes in federalism,” he stated.

Telangana should not be punished for its growth: Owaisi

The AIMIM leader cautioned that Telangana should not be punished for its development and growth.

His remarks followed chief minister Revanth Reddy’s appeal to the Centre for financial support while announcing profit-share bonuses for Singareni Collieries employees.

The chief minister had warned that the GST changes “would severely affect the state’s revenue and stressed that states’ fiscal autonomy cannot be undermined.”

