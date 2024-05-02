Owaisi bats for Jagan, says he will continue Muslim quota in AP

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi exuded confidence that if the YSRCP wins the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will continue the reservations for Muslims in the state.

Owaisi also said that the people of Andhra Pradesh will teach a lesson to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan for joining hands with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Owaisi maintained that the quota given to the Muslim community in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana was not based on religion, but rather on socio-economic criteria.

The AIMIM chief made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Goshamahal on Wednesday, May 1.

The four-time parliamentarian asked Naidu if he could challenge Modi’s stance on Muslim reservations, expressing confidence that Jagan Mohan Reddy would emerge victorious in Andhra Pradesh, uphold reservations for Muslims, and protect the Indian Constitution.

The AIMIM MP accused the BJP of aiming to alter the Constitution by eliminating Articles 29 and 30, which safeguard the rights of religious, linguistic, and cultural minorities in India.

He highlighted that these provisions enable individuals from different states, like Tamil Nadu, to establish educational institutions in places like Hyderabad where minorities reside. However, according to him, Modi and Amit Shah intend to do away with these clauses.