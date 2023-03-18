Owaisi blames Nitish for making BJP strong in Bihar

Patna: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday blamed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for strengthening the BJP in Bihar, and also targetted Tejashwi Yadav for poaching his MLAs.

Owaisi began his two-day visit to Bihar’s Seemancha on Saturday. He said, “Nitish Kumar said that the AIMIM is a party of the Muslim community. I want to tell him that his capacity is limited only to Kurmi and Kushwaha. Nitish Kumar was responsible for making the BJP stronger in Bihar. I have promised to fight for the justice of Seemanchal’s people and I am coming here to continue the fight.”

“In the 2020 Assembly election, the people of Seemanchal region had blessed our party with five seats. The RJD, on the basis of money power, purchased four of our MLAs. I want to tell them that they can purchase MLAs, but not purchase the mass based support,” Owaisi said.

Asaduddin Owaisi came from Hyderabad to the Bagdogra airport in West Bengal on Friday evening, and on Saturday started his public assembly in the minority dominant Bihar’s Kishanganj district.

Seemanchal region comprising four districts — Kishanganj, Purnea, Araria and Katihar –have more than 50 per cent Muslim population. It has four Lok Sabha and 24 Assembly seats. The majority of the voters support the RJD.

AIMIM contested in the 2020 Assembly election and heavily hurt the Muslim vote bank of the RJD. It won five seats and played the role of ‘Vote Katwa (vote cutter)’ in more than 20 seats.

Following the result, the RJD leaders declared AIMIM as the B team of BJP.