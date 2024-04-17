Owaisi declares support for VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar in Akola

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday declared his party’s support for Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar who is contesting the election from Akola Lok Sabha constituency.

Notably, the AIMIM and VBA had tied up for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but the alliance broke during the Maharashtra assembly elections held later that year.

Also Read Congress and BJP are two sides of same coin: Ambedkar

“We believe the leadership of Dalits should come up. I appeal to the AIMIM team from Akola to vote for Prakash Ambedkar,” Owaisi said.

He said the All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Pune and declared the candidature of Anis Sundke.

Owaisi tried to reach out to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange, saying, “A person with a thin physique has shaken the state government. I was expecting that Jarange would form a political party. Because Justice will be only after forming a political party and winning elections”.

Owaisi alleged all parties are ganged up against Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel who belongs to AIMIM in the elections.

“Two Shiv Senas, two NCPs, BJP and half Congress have come together. People should ask them about their stand on CAA, NRC, and NPR,” he added.