Owaisi files complaint over his deepfake video promoting investment scam

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has lodged a complaint with the city police after a deepfake video featuring his likeness began circulating on social media, falsely promoting an investment scam.

In the manipulated video, Owaisi appears to speak in English, promising viewers an income of Rs 53,000 per day through an online platform.

The deepfake also includes AI-generated clips of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Narayana Murthy, and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Owaisi stated in his complaint that the video was created and uploaded with malicious intent to lure innocent people and spread false propaganda in his name.

He emphasised that such AI-generated deceptive content puts the public at risk of financial fraud and damages reputations.

The MP has called for the immediate removal of the video from all social media platforms, a thorough investigation to trace its origins, and a public advisory to warn citizens about the scam.

Following his complaint, the Cyber Crime police station registered a case under sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation), and 66E (violation of privacy) of the IT Act, as well as sections 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336(3) (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 336(4) (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation), and 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A Cyber Crime official confirmed that an investigation is underway, with authorities reaching out to social media platforms to trace the source of the fraudulent content and identify those responsible for creating and distributing the deepfake video.