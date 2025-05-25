Owaisi leads charge against Pak sponsored terror in Bahrain

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has taken centre stage in India’s diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan’s alleged support for terrorism, delivering the country’s message during his visit to Bahrain as part of an all-party parliamentary delegation.

Owaisi’s strong stand against Pakistan

During high-level interactions in Manama, Owaisi labelled Pakistan a “failed state” and holding it directly responsible for cross-border terrorism targeting India.

He asserted, “Our government has sent us over here so that the world knows the threat India has been facing for so many years. Unfortunately, we have lost so many innocent lives. This problem emanates from Pakistan only. Unless and until Pakistan stops promoting, aiding and sponsoring these terrorist groups, this problem won’t go away”.

Owaisi recounted the tragic human cost of terrorism, referencing the recent Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. He shared poignant stories of victims, such as a woman widowed just six days after her marriage, to underscore the devastating impact of such violence.

Condemning religious justification for violence

Owaisi condemned the use of religion by terrorists to justify their actions, stating, “These terrorist organisations have justified killings of innocent people in India and they have out of context quoted Quranic verses…we have to put an end to it. They have used religion to justify the killing of people. Islam condemns terrorism and the Quran has categorically stated that the killing of one innocent person is like killing whole of humankind”.

He drew parallels between the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack and ISIS, emphasizing there is no difference between such extremists regardless of geography.

Call for international action

Highlighting India’s ‘restraint’ in the face of provocations, Owaisi urged the international community—and specifically the Bahrain government—to support efforts to return Pakistan to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, arguing that terror financing must be curbed at the global level.

“There is unanimity in our country, irrespective of whatever political affiliations we belong to. We have our political differences, but when it comes to the integrity of our country, it is high time our neighbouring country understands…I request and hope that the Bahrain government will help us in bringing Pakistan back to the grey list of FATF because this money has been used to support those terrorists,” he said.