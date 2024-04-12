Owaisi questions PM Modi on sending Indians to Israel amid travel advisory

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre on its policy to send Indian workers to Israel after the Ministry for External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory to Indian citizens to not travel to Israel and Iran amid escalating tensions between the countries.

“Modi govt has issued an advisory, asking Indians not to go to Israel. Why is India then sending Indians to Israel? If it’s not safe, then why are Indians being sent to a deathtrap? Is @narendramodi taking personal responsibility for their security? Israel is in the middle of committing a genocide, it doesn’t care about the safety of poor Indians. The export of Indian workers should be stopped immediately, and those already there should be brought back,” he said in a post on X.

More than 6,000 Indian workers will arrive in Israel during April and May to help the country’s construction sector meet a labour shortage following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

India on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel amid escalating tensions between the two countries following a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 11 days ago.

Iran blamed Israel for the strike and there have been fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel soon.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also urged the Indians residing in Iran and Israel to exercise utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to a minimum.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice,” it said.

“All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves,” the MEA said.

“They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,” it added.