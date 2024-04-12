India asks its citizens not to travel to Israel, Iran

Iran blamed Israel for the strike and there have been fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel soon.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th April 2024 7:50 pm IST
Japan launches e-Visa for Indian tourists; here's how to apply
Representative Image

New Delhi: India on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel amid escalating tensions between the two countries following a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 11 days ago.

Iran blamed Israel for the strike and there have been fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel soon.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also urged the Indians residing in Iran and Israel to exercise utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to a minimum.

MS Education Academy

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice,” it said.

“All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves,” the MEA said.

“They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,” it added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th April 2024 7:50 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button