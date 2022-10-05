Owaisi reacts sharply to RSS chief’s ‘population imbalance’ remark, calls it ‘dog whistling’

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has reacted sharply to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwant’s latest speech on introducing a comprehensive population policy that is applied to all communities equally. He has described it as the “Annual Day of Dog Whistles & Hate Speech.”

In a tweet, Owaisi said that such “concerns” on the population have often resulted in genocide and ethnic cleansing.

“If Hindus & Muslims have “same DNA” then where’s the “imbalance”?” he tweeted and made his stand clear that there is no need for population control.

“The worry is an ageing population & unemployed youth who cannot support elderly. Muslims have the sharpest decline in fertility rate,” he tweeted.

Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally.

He said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored. “Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries,” he said.

The new population policy should be applicable to all communities equally to strike a balance, he said. There has to be a balance among the communities in this country, he added.

Bhagwat raised concerns over India’s huge population and said the emphasis on society’s participation in every sphere of our national life is not to relieve the government of its responsibilities of governance, rather it is to emphasise societal partnership for national upliftment and pivot policy-making in that direction.

“Our country has a huge population this is a reality. Nowadays there are two kinds of evaluation done on population. Populations require resources, if it keeps growing it becomes a big burden, perhaps an unbearable burden,” he said.