Owaisi revives BRS-BJP ‘merger’ issue, cites ex MP Vinod Kumar’s indication

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the key question on the Telangana political scene is whether the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) will merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or form an alliance with the BJP in the state.

This comment was made in response to media queries on Tuesday, July 16, about BRS MLAs defecting to the Congress.

Owaisi cited media reports, specifically mentioning BRS former MP B Vinod Kumar, who had indicated that anything was possible in politics when asked about the possibility of a BRS-BJP merger or alliance.

The Hyderabad MP stated that his party’s concerns about the BJP gaining strength if Telangana was formed, which they had raised to the Pranab Mukherjee committee in 2008-09, are now being realized.

However, he refrained from commenting on the defection of BRS legislators and allegations of them being paid huge sums to switch sides, saying he has no information on the matter and wants to distance himself from the issue.

Owaisi suggested directing such questions to the BRS leadership, referring to the statement by former MP Vinod Kumar that “anything is possible in politics”.

On Kolhapur vandalism

He blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Maharashtra for the recent attacks on mosques and houses of the minority community in Kolhapur.

Owaisi termed the vandalism as a “kind of a terrorist attack on mosques” where the Quran and prayer mats were burned, and jewellery was looted from Muslim homes.

He accused the Eknath Shinde-led BJP government in Maharashtra of being a “mute spectator” and emboldening such forces that carried out these attacks with impunity.

On terrorist attacks in Doda

Additionally, Owaisi expressed concern over the recent terrorist attack in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, where four Army personnel were killed.

He said this was a “complete failure of the Modi government” in maintaining law and order in the region.