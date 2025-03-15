Owaisi should read history so he can come to senses: Shiv Sena leader

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Saturday strongly criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks on Vinayak Savarkar, accusing him of repeatedly insulting the freedom fighter.

Speaking to IANS, Kayande said, “Some people in the country have made it a habit to insult Savarkar, to make him controversial, and tarnish his image. Owaisi and his party should study history so that they can come to their senses.”

Kayande also pointed out that a case is currently underway against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Savarkar.

She added, “Uddhav ji should make it clear that by making such remarks, he has distanced himself from the Congress.”

Owaisi, the President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, had made contentious remarks earlier on Friday.

He claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had mistreated Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Owaisi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking if he agreed with the views of RSS ideologue M.S. Golwalkar.

He said, “Savarkar and Golwalkar insulted Sambhaji Maharaj. So, why does the Prime Minister say that the film ‘Chhawa’ is good, even though he considers Golwalkar his guru?”

In another political development, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut made a controversial statement comparing the current BJP government to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, claiming that the current regime is even worse.

Manisha Kayande said, “Sanjay Raut must have watched the film Chhawa. If he studied history, he would know that Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler. Under his reign, anyone who spoke against the government had their tongue pulled out. But today, despite saying inappropriate things, Sanjay Raut is safe and sound. He should read history again.”