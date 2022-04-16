Asaduddin Owaisi shown black flags in Ahmedabad, called BJP agent

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has reportedly faced backlash from Muslims in the city of Ahmedabad during his tour of Gujarat on Friday.

A group of people attempted to obstruct the Owaisi’s convoy as they waved black flags and raised slogans-“Owaisi go back, Owaisi BJP Agent”, reported The New Indian Express.

His party workers helped him move ahead after the traffic came to a standstill.

While speaking to the media following the incident, he defended his party’s loss in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due to a shorter poll campaign and expressed his confidence in making a major impact in Gujurat during the assembly elections scheduled to be held in December.

He also said that the failures of Congress have helped the BJP to rule the state for over 26 years today.