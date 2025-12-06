Owaisi slams Modi for ‘centuries old wounds healing’ remark in Ayodhya

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comments in Ayodhya that centuries old wounds were healing.

He said the Supreme Court in its judgment had said there is no evidence that the Babri mosque was erected after demolishing any temple.

“Prime Minister said wounds of 500 years are being healed. The question is that the Supreme Court, in its judgment, said there is no evidence that the mosque was erected after demolishing any temple, then on what basis is the PM speaking like this? What wounds he is talking about,” Owaisi said, speaking at an event here.

The wound is that on December 6, 1992, the “Babri mosque was made shaheed (martyr)” and that the Constitution and rule of law were weakened, he said.

“We have to understand and remember that December 6 is a Black Day,” he said.

6 December hamare mulk ke liye 'Youm-e-Siyaah' hai | Barrister @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/6umQ0rtuJJ — AIMIM (@aimim_national) December 6, 2025

Just like the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and the killings of Sikhs after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the demolition on December 6 is a Black Day, he said.

“We have seen that the verdict (Ram Janmbhoomi case) was given based on faith. The judges have written in the Babri Masjid case that the Places of Worship Act is part of the Basic Structure (of the Constitution),” he said.

He claimed that a judge of the Supreme Court who wrote the judgment in Ayodhya issue said after retirement in an interview that it was wrong to build a mosque after demolishing the temple, which is painful.

Observing that the country “has no religion” and it belongs to all people, he said if someone says it belongs to one religion, it will be disrespectful to all those who took part in the freedom struggle, which included Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and all religions.

Saying that a court had acquitted the accused in the Babri demoliion case, he said the question arises as to who demolished the mosque.

The Modi government did not appeal against the trial court’s decision, he said.

PM Modi on November 25 hoisted the saffron Dharma Dhwaj atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking its formal completion, and said the “wounds and pain of centuries” were healing as a 500-year-old resolve had finally been fulfilled.

The prime minister, who performed the flag hoisting in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also used the occasion to outline the roadmap for a developed India by 2047 and said the country must break free from the British-era legacy of “slave mentality”.

Books distributed to Urdu medium school students

Earlier in the day, Asaduddin Owaisi had also distributed ‘Salar-e-Millat All in One Guide’ to around 8,000 students studying in Telangana’s Urdu medium schools under the aegis of Majlis charities educational and relief trust.

AIMIM Markazi Daftar Darussalam, Hyderabad mein Sadr-e-Majlis Barrister @asadowaisi ke haatho'n Govt. Urdu Medium High Schools ke students mein 'Salar-e-Millat All in One Guide' taqseem ki gayi.

Is mauqe par AIMIM MLA's, MLCs, Party Corporators, Senior Karkunaan aur party ke… pic.twitter.com/n1TC4zCjwx — AIMIM (@aimim_national) December 6, 2025

(With inputs from PTI.)