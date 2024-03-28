Owaisi slams SP’s call to drop sitting Muslim MP from LS polls list

Hyderabad: After the Samajwadi Party decided to drop sitting MP ST Hasan from Moradabad, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has committed a conspiracy to end the political representation of minorities.

The remarks came after the Samajwadi Party decided to field Ruchi Vira from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat.

In a post on X, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Doctor Saheb, I told you that your leader, Akhilesh Yadav, will not give you B form, you did not believe my words. Imtiyaz Jaleel was also present during our conversation. Your leader only wants your vote, he wants you to keep “laying the carpet” for him and “sacrifice your youth for your brother”. This is a conspiracy to end the political representation of minorities.”

Earlier today, SP leader ST Hasan said that he would not campaign for party candidate Ruchi Vira in Moradabad.

“When the party has decided to field another candidate and the party’s president has also sent me the letter then it was obvious that I won’t be getting the symbol. I will not be campaigning in Moradabad for the party’s candidate, it will be very disheartening for those who supported and prayed for me,” ST Hasan told ANI.

Samajwadi Party leader Ruchi Vira filed her nomination from the Moradabad constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday.

After filing her nomination, Ruchi Vira said that anyone having doubts should speak to the returning officer regarding the rules.

In the 2019 general elections, SP’s ST Hasan won the Moradabad seat, gathering 50 per cent of votes. He defeated the BJP’s Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, who gathered 551,538 votes. Congress’ Imran Pratapgarhi came on third.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Earlier in the 2019 elections, proving all the arithmetic of the SP-BSP ‘mahagatbandhan’ in Uttar Pradesh wrong, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats.

The alliance partners, Akhilesh Yadav’s party and Mayawati Party’s, won 15 seats.