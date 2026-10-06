Owaisi urges action against pre-printed Form 7 in Goshamahal

Hyderabad: Alleging that pre-printed Form-7 application forms were submitted in Goshamahal assembly constituency here for deletion of Muslim voters, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, October 6, said the EC and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should take steps to check such a “conspiracy”.

He claimed that a BJP sympathizer submitted pre-printed Form-7 against 122 voters in the Goshamahal assembly segment here as part of a “deliberate planning”.

He said the Booth Level Officer (BLO), however, rejected the application.

“If Sangh Parivar is not doing this, who is doing it,” Owaisi said, according to an AIMIM video release.

VIDEO | Hyderabad, Telangana: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urges EC to probe alleged bulk Form 7 applications, take action over voter deletion attempts.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/f3WJQ1dN0g — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2026

He demanded that the Election Commission check such attempts and file a police case against the man who allegedly submitted the pre-printed Form 7 application in Goshamahal.

Telangana BJP had earlier rejected the allegations by Congress and AIMIM that the saffron party workers submitted such Form-7 applications.

Form-7 is a voter application form for objecting to the proposed inclusion or deletion of a name in the existing electoral roll. Form 6 is the application form for new voters.

Owaisi asks CM Revanth to look into Form 7 misuse

Owaisi thanked Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy for directing District Election Officers (DEOs) in the state to take action as per the rules against applicants who knowingly made false statements or declarations in writing in Form-6, 6A, 7 and 8.

He, however, expressed apprehension that such Form-7 submissions may be taking place elsewhere in the state.

Also Read Act against fake Form 7 filings: Telangana CEO to officials

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP demanded that CM Revanth Reddy looked into such Form 7 applications.

He further expressed apprehension that such Form-7 might have been submitted in Uttar Pradesh during SIR.

The AIMIM president said the party would not remain quiet over any attempts to seek deletion of voters from the electoral rolls.

Alleging that BJP activists were attempting to remove Muslim voters’ names from electoral rolls by submitting Form-7 during SIR, Owaisi on October 4 warned of a stir stronger than the one at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Telangana Congress has complained to state CEO Sudharshan Reddy that a Booth Level Agent (BLA) of BJP at Musheerabad here submitted Form-7 applications against 30 electors.

BJP denies allegations

Hitting back at Congress, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao has said no BLAs belonging to the BJP submitted any such Form-7 applications.

Rao said the SIR process is being conducted entirely by the state government machinery, and the Election Commission takes decisions on deleting votes only after conducting field-level inquiries into any objections.