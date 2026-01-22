Owaisi urges govt to rescue 16 Indians enslaved on Myanmar-Thailand border

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, January 22, requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the rescue of nearly 16 Indians, including three from Hyderabad, who were enslaved on Myanmar-Thailand border after being promised jobs.

Owaisi said he got the information about Mir Sajjad Ali, a resident of Osman Nagar, currently incarcerated at the Myanmar-Thailand border.

“Two others with him (Mir Sajjad Ali) are from Maula Ali and Banjara Hills,” the AIMIM chief said.

The Hyderabad MP in a post on ‘X’ said: “I have received a distressing message: at least 16 Indian nationals, including three from Hyderabad, were promised jobs in Thailand but taken to the Myanmar-Thailand border and enslaved”.

They are forced to work 18-20 hours daily, physically punished, and deprived of passports, phones, and medical facilities, he said.

Owaisi urged Jaishankar to intervene urgently and ensure the rescue of all Indians.