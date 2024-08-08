Owls, the silent night guardians of urban concrete jungles

Text and images by N Shiva Kumar

Hyderabad is transforming rapidly into an urban jungle.

High-rise buildings, expansive malls, metro railways, multiple flyovers, and sprawling tech parks now dominate the landscape, replacing many green spaces and old structures. Even the signature rock formations of Hyderabad are being erased. Amid this urban sprawl, Barn owls, with their large, soulful eyes and heart-shaped faces, silently glide through the night skies, playing a crucial role in maintaining a critical urban ecosystem.

Barn owls have adapted remarkably well to human encroachments, often nesting in ruins, fort walls, tombs and domes, abandoned buildings, and old trees. These nocturnal hunters are particularly effective in controlling the increasing rodent populations. As the cities expand, the increase in waste and food sources has led to a proliferation of rats and mice, posing significant health problems for urban dwellers.

However, Barn owls are finding it increasingly difficult to locate appropriate nesting sites in the expanding metropolis. A desperate situation is being created for the Barn owl that is gradually spreading across the Indian landscape.

For example, on July 31, 2024, a frantic call to Masoom Care Foundation, a four-year-old NGO in Jaipur, reported a strange bird dangling from the ceiling in an abandoned house. Lakhan Khokar and Gagan Meena, members of the foundation, rushed to the scene and found a Barn owl alive but with its head stuck in the ceiling. The owl had found a nesting place between the false ceiling and the actual roof.

Unfortunately, electrical wiring work had started the previous day, and the owl got stuck in the slit of the panels. Six large eggs and two newborn chicks were also found. The rescuers safely removed the owl, collected the eggs and chicks, and took them to a secure location where they are being cared for until the remaining eggs hatch.

Four years ago, in December, Hyderabad police rescued 15 Barn owls meant for black magic rituals from the Falaknuma area. These owls were temporarily housed at Nehru Zoological Park before being released back into the wild.

Images by N Shiva Kumar

Of the 30 species of owls found in India, 15, including the Barn owl, are traded illegally across the country for various rituals and ceremonies. Estimates suggest that thousands of owls are trafficked annually.

TRAFFIC, the wildlife trade monitoring network, regularly issues advisories to curb the trafficking and sacrifice of owls, highlighting the widespread and varied uses of these birds in black magic, street performances, private aviaries and zoos, folk medicines, and even as food.

Barn Owls (Tyto Alba) are medium-sized and widespread in the Indian subcontinent. They possess gripping talons, sharp beaks, and keen eyes with a distinct heart-shaped facial disc. Predominantly nocturnal, Barn owls have sensitive hearing and eyes that detect movement in low light, making them prolific hunters. They hunt small mammals, especially rodents, hence earning the title ‘farmer’s friend.’

They have adapted well to urban areas, nesting on building ledges near human settlements where rodents are plentiful. In a city environment like Hyderabad, the availability of rodents might be higher due to urban waste, which could affect the number of rodents consumed. However, barn owls in urban areas might face additional challenges such as habitat fragmentation and pollution, which could affect their hunting efficiency and lifespan.Using the daily consumption rate, the figures would remain approximately the same unless there is significant variation in prey availability or other environmental factors. Thus, an estimated 4380 rodents over a lifetime and around 1120 rodents per brood-rearing period is a reasonable approximation for barn owls in an urban setting like Hyderabad.

In 2019, three pairs of barn owls from Kerala were introduced to Lakshadweep’s Kavaratti Island to combat rats ravaging coconut plantations. These “winged assassins,” donated by the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, have proven so effective that the Union Territory plans to deploy more. The ‘Pilot project on Biological Control of Rodents by Using Barn Owls’ aims to boost the island’s coconut yield and economy. Recent reports by Lakshadweep’s Departments of Agriculture, Environment, and Forest, and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra highlight the owls’ success, showing significant rat population reduction and crop recovery.

The presence of Barn owls in a city like Hyderabad has positively impacted the cityscapes. Residents have noticed fewer rodent infestations, reducing the need for chemical pest control methods. The owls’ contribution extends beyond rodent control; their role in the food chain helps maintain a balanced ecosystem, ensuring other small predators and scavengers have sufficient food sources. Their nesting sites in old buildings and large trees highlight the need for conservation amid rapid urbanization.

As the twin cities grow and India races to be a global entity, the silent guardians of the night remind us of the delicate balance between development and nature. Their presence emphasizes the importance of preserving green spaces and old structures, which provide essential habitats for urban wildlife.

Coexisting with these magnificent creatures enables residents to enjoy a cleaner and healthier environment.

Efforts to create urban green spaces, preserve old buildings, and protect the remaining wilderness areas have been amplified by the presence of Barn owls. These nocturnal hunters symbolize hope and resilience, demonstrating that with mindful development, humans and nature can coexist harmoniously.