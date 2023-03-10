OYO founder’s father falls to death from 20th floor in Haryana

According to the police, whether he committed suicide or fell from the 20th floor accidentally will be known after a detailed investigation.

Updated: 10th March 2023 6:33 pm IST
Gurugram: Ramesh Agarwal, the father of Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO, has died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise located on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram.

Ritesh Agarwal said in a statement, “With a heavy heart, my family and I would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal, passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day.

“His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief.”

Further details are awaited.

