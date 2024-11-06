Paddy procurement to benefit 10.15 L farmers in Telangana: Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Civil Supplies and Irrigation N Uttam Kumar Reddy has urged public representatives and officials to actively participate in ensuring the success of paddy procurement.

During a video conference attended by deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, as well as various MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, Reddy noted that the initiative is expected to benefit approximately 10.15 lakh farmers.

He announced that Telangana is poised for a record paddy production of 1.5 crore tonnes this kharif season, with the Civil Supplies Corporation planning to procure about 91 lakh tonnes, which includes 47 lakh tonnes of fine (Grade-A) varieties and 44 lakh tonnes of common varieties.

Reddy highlighted the government’s initiative of a Rs 500 per quintal bonus for fine varieties, stating that it is for the first time in India that all farmers producing these varieties will receive this bonus in addition to the support price.

Starting in January, the Congress government will also distribute fine-quality rice to all ration cardholders in the state.

With such high yields anticipated, Reddy emphasized that the procurement exercise would be a test for the government and called on elected representatives to ensure it ran smoothly.

He advised farmers to adhere to the fair average quality norms established by the Centre (Food Corporation of India) for their paddy.

The minister instructed officials to maintain accountability during the transportation of paddy from procurement centres to mills, as fine varieties are sensitive to moisture and can suffer from discolouration and increased broken grain if not handled properly.

He assured that all procurement centres are equipped with dryers and cleaners to preserve the quality of the paddy.