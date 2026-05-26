Padma Shri awardee Venkatesh falls victim to cyber fraud, loses Rs 90,000

Bengaluru : Cyber fraudsters are increasingly targeting not just ordinary citizens but also prominent personalities across the country. In a shocking incident, renowned para-athlete and Padma Shri awardee K. Y. Venkatesh has allegedly lost nearly Rs 90,000 to cyber criminals who illegally accessed his bank account.

K.Y. Venkatesh, who overcame achondroplasia (dwarfism) and emerged as one of India’s most inspiring para-athletes, has represented the country in more than 50 national and international sporting events. Recognising his extraordinary contribution to sports and society, the Central government had conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award on him in 2021.

However, the decorated athlete has now become the latest victim of rising cyber crime in Bengaluru.

According to sources, the incident came to light after Venkatesh began receiving multiple OTP (One-Time Password) messages on his registered mobile number around midnight a few days ago. The repeated OTP alerts at an unusual hour reportedly raised suspicion in his mind.

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Concerned over the activity, Venkatesh immediately visited his bank branch the next morning to verify his account details. Upon checking the account statement, he was left shocked after discovering that nearly Rs 90,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from his account in multiple transactions without his knowledge.

What has further alarmed investigators is that the athlete had reportedly not shared any OTP, password or banking credentials with anyone. Police suspect that the cyber criminals may have used advanced digital techniques or phishing tools to gain unauthorised access to the account and transfer the money.

Sources said the fraudsters may have exploited technical loopholes linked to online banking systems, cloned SIM-related access or malicious links to bypass security layers. The exact modus operandi, however, will become clear only after the cyber forensic investigation is completed.

Following the incident, K.Y. Venkatesh lodged a formal complaint at the Malleswaram Police Station in Bengaluru. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and launched an investigation with the assistance of the Cyber Crime division.

Senior police officials stated that efforts are underway to trace the bank accounts used by the accused persons and identify the IP addresses involved in the illegal transactions. Authorities are also verifying whether the fraud has links to any organised cyber crime network operating across states.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing threat of cyber frauds targeting even high-profile individuals despite increased awareness campaigns by banks and law enforcement agencies.

Police have advised citizens to remain alert against suspicious OTP requests, phishing calls, fake banking links and unknown applications. Officials have also urged people to immediately contact their banks and report to the cyber crime helpline in case of unusual account activity.

The case has triggered concern among sports circles and fans of the Padma Shri awardee, with many expressing support for Venkatesh and demanding stricter action against cyber fraud networks operating in the city.