Padma Shri 'Vanajeevi' Ramaiah, Telangana's green crusader, dies at 87

He suffered a heart attack at his house in Reddipalli village

Published: 12th April 2025 12:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: Padma Shri awardee ‘Vanajeevi’ Ramaiah died in Khammam district of Telangana on Saturday, April 12.

He suffered a heart attack at his house in Reddipalli village, they said. He was 87.

Daripalli Ramaiah, popularly known as the green crusader, “Chettu (tree) Ramaiah” or “Vanajeevi” in Khammam district, for planting more than one crore saplings over the last several decades, was recipient of Padma Shri Award for 2017.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the death of Ramaiah and said his demise was an “irreparable loss” to the society.

The chief minister further said Daripalli Ramaiah, strongly believed that survival of mankind is impossible without nature and environment, a release from CMO said.

“Ramaiah launched plantation as an individual and influenced the entire society,” Revanth Reddy said adding the Padma Shri awardee inspired the youth by dedicating entire life to environmental protection.

The CM conveyed deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.

