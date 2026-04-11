Pahadi Shareef Police seize 8 quintals of PDS rice, driver arrested

The team intercepted an Ashok Leyland trolley auto and, upon inspection, found the bags, each weighing 50 kg, totalling eight quintals.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th April 2026 9:52 pm IST

Hyderabad: Pahadi Shareef police on Saturday, April 11, arrested a driver for allegedly transporting 16 bags of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice illegally during a vehicle checking drive near Jama Masjid.

The team intercepted an Ashok Leyland trolley auto and, upon inspection, found the bags, each weighing 50 kg, totalling eight quintals.

Police apprehended 52-year-old Ram Jeevan Sani on the spot. He said that he was acting on the instructions of Wajid alias Fayaz, who procures PDS rice from ration card holders at low prices and sells it at higher rates for illegal profit.

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A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.

Further investigation is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th April 2026 9:52 pm IST

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