Pahalgam attack: Telangana BJP to hold Tiranga programmes

Hyderabad: In view of the Pahalgam terror attacks, the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to organise Tiranga programmes across the state.

This is part of a nationwide programme that the party leadership announced in Delhi on May 10.

The BJP leaders are likely to finalise the programme schedule of Tiranga in Telangana by Tuesday and issue a circular to all cadres from village level to state level to participate in the programme. Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman said that Operation Sindoor was successful in dismantling terror camps located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The MP added that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre had acted promptly by conducting Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror incident.

As part of the Tiranga programme, the BJP would create awareness among the people by explaining the importance of nationalism and patriotism. “Operation Sindoor is not related to war against any religion or place. It is only a war against terrorism which poses a major challenge not only to India but also to the world,” party leaders, holding National Flags, will tell the people.

“The world is shocked by India’s strength and stability in coping with terrorist activities. During the operation, the Indian Army destroyed hundreds of drones which Pakistan used. This is the time to explain everything to people by organising the Tiranga programme,” Laxman was quoted as saying by DC.