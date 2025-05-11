Video: Karachi Bakery vandalised in Shamshabad, anti Pak slogans raised

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Shamshabad on Sunday, May 11, when right-wing activists attacked Karachi Bakery and damaged the signboard, demanding that the management change its name.

Around afternoon, the group of people carrying saffron flags and sticks marched to the bakery and damaged the signboard. They raised ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans.

The handful of policemen who were at the place failed to stop them from damaging the property.

Additional policemen from the RGI Airport police station rushed to the place and pushed away the protestors. They were dispersed by the police.

Karachi Bakery vandalized in Shamshabad, anti Pak slogans raised pic.twitter.com/z2ytirH2qR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 11, 2025

The management of Karachi bakery had recently explained that the brand was founded in Hyderabad and that the name is part of its history.

On its Instagram handle, the bakery wrote, “We are proudly Indian. Karachi Bakery is a 100% Indian brand, founded in Hyderabad, India, in 1953. Our name is a part of our history, not our nationality. Please support us for who we are—an Indian brand serving India with love.”

Speaking to PTI, the bakery’s owners, Rajesh and Harish Ramnani, clarified that Karachi Bakery’s name is rooted not in ideology but in the Partition-era legacy.

“Our grandfather, Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India (from Pakistan) during Partition, named the bakery after his hometown. We are proud Indians. We’ve been baking in this country since 1953,” they said.