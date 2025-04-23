Pahalgam terror attack: No fireworks, cheerleaders in today’s IPL match

Hyderabad: The players of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will wear black armbands during their IPL match which will not feature cheerleaders and fireworks here on Wednesday, April 23, to mourn the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that caused 26 deaths.

The teams will also observe a minute’s silence to pay their respects to those affected by the incident that has drawn international condemnation.

“The players of two teams will wear black armbands and observe a minute’s silence in memory of all those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam,” a BCCI source told PTI.

“As a mark of respect there would be no cheerleaders on the sidelines of MI vs SRH game. No crackers will be burst,” he added.

Terrorists opened fire on civilians at the popular tourist location in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 persons and injuring several others.

The Resistance Front (TRF), which is a part of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack has drawn strong condemnation from across the world.

The Indian cricket team snapped bilateral cricket with Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and recently refused to tour the country for the Champions Trophy, prompting the ICC to make provisions for a neutral venue in Dubai.