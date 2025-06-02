Painter jumps off Botanical Garden flyover, dies later

The deceased was living with his sister in Gachibowli following a domestic dispute with his wife.

Published: 2nd June 2025 10:33 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 35-year-old painter died by suicide in Hyderabad on Sunday, June 1, after jumping off the Botanical Garden Flyover.

The deceased, Gottivada Chinna, hailed from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and worked in Hyderabad.

He was living with his sister in Gachibowli following a domestic dispute with his wife. On Sunday evening, he went to the Botanical Garden Flyover and jumped off.

Locals rushed the gravely injured Chinna to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

The Gachibowli Police registered a case and investigations are underway.

