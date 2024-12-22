Pak actor Feroze Khan’s wife’s alleged divorce note goes viral

Islamabad: Feroze Khan, a popular Pakistani actor known for hit dramas like Khaani, Ishqiya, and Habs, is back in the news. This time, it’s not for his work but for rumors about his personal life. The actor, who recently married Dr. Zainab, a psychologist, is facing speculation about their relationship.

Feroze Khan became a household name after his performance in Khaani. Fans love him for his intense acting, and he’s set to appear with Ayeza Khan in the upcoming drama Humraz. However, his personal life often grabs more attention than his acting career.

A Happy Marriage?

In June 2024, Feroze married Dr. Zainab, following his divorce from his first wife, Alizeh Sultan. Initially, their relationship seemed happy, with both sharing loving posts on social media. But things started to look shaky when Feroze unfollowed Zainab on Instagram in September. Fans speculated they might be splitting, but he quickly followed her back, calming the rumors.

New Rumors Spark Online Drama

Recently, an Instagram story, supposedly posted by Dr. Zainab, caused fresh speculation. The post read:

“It’s the toughest decision of my life, but I have to announce that Feroze and I are no longer together. We’ve decided to part ways, and it’s for the best.”

The post was deleted shortly after, but not before fans and gossip pages picked it up. Some social media users even claimed the couple was hiding the truth about their relationship.

Humaima Malick Speaks Out

Feroze’s sister, actress Humaima Malick, stepped in to defend him. In her Instagram post, she said:

“Ohh people! They just went for running and Sultan and Fatima were watching a movie with me. Have some fear, think of anything else other than him. All the time you talk about him. You are invested so much in his life, all you are interested in his marriage, divorce and affairs. Find something else to do in your life”.

Humaima’s message called out people for interfering in her brother’s private life and spreading unnecessary rumors.

Adding to the confusion, Dr. Zainab shared a photo with Feroze and captioned it, “Love Feroze Khan.” This seemed to show that all is well between them. Fans are now unsure if the separation rumors are true or just baseless gossip.

At the moment, neither Feroze Khan nor Dr. Zainab has made an official statement about their relationship. Fans can only wait and hope for clarity.