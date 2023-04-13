Pak actress Hania Amir’s pics with Ganesh idol spark controversy

Hyderabad: Pakistani actress Hania Amir, who is currently making headlines for her ongoing hit drama Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, found herself at the center of a social media storm after she posted photos of herself posing in front of a clay Ganesha idol. The photos, which were shared on her Instagram account, received mixed reactions from her followers, with some showing support, while others expressed strong opposition and even unfollowed her.

Sharing the pictures, Hania simply captioned, “mini photoshoots and massages.”

Hania Amir’s photos stirred mixed reactions among her followers. While several netizens slammed the actress calling it disrespectful and inappropriate for a Muslim to pose with an idol of a Hindu god, a section of social media users defended her and appreciated the actress for promoting the diversity.

One social media user wrote, “Many people are offended with her cause of the picture..but what’s wrong with it she is not worshipping our lord so there is no need of criticism…and moreover people who are so much excited cause she took photos in front of lord ganesha…there is no need of overexcitement like she just took pictures cause of view ….overreaction over everything.”

“Ya’ll hating on her in the name of Islam. i dont think Islam teaches you to hate on others’ faith & religion. the fact that ya’ll are calling her names speaks volumes more about your mentality and less about any religion/faith. it’s your individual mentality that ya’ll are shamelessly coming after a girl just living her life the way she wants. also those asking “ehy are you posing w/ Ganesh?” does Islam teach you to look away/berate other religion? keep your own teachings to yourself instead of preaching it in the name of Quran/Islam. sheesh. get a life. and let her live her life,” commented another user.

Check other reactions here.