Pak actress Kubra Khan sparks wedding rumours with foriegn boy

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Kubra Khan is currently one of the most talked-about actresses in both Pakistan and India. The diva, who has been captivating audiences with her powerful performances, especially in the ongoing hit drama Noor Jahan, is once again in the spotlight. However, this time it’s not for her acting but for her stunning appearance in a recent bridal photoshoot that has taken social media by storm.

The Sinf-e-Ahan and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay star recently collaborated with a handsome foreign model for a breathtaking western bridal photoshoot. The photoshoot, featuring Kubra in a dazzling white bridal gown, has left fans speculating about whether the actress is actually tying the knot.

The photos and videos, which showcase Kubra in a magnificent white bridal dress posing with the model in an exquisitely decorated setting, have sent the internet into a frenzy.

Fans have flooded the comment sections with marriage speculations, wondering if the beloved actress has secretly gotten married.

However, fans can rest easy as the actress has not tied the knot. The stunning visuals are from a high-fashion photoshoot, not a real wedding.