Pak actress Mawra Hocane announces her Nikah venue, where?

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, known for her notable roles in both Pakistani dramas and Bollywood films, has once again set the rumor mill spinning with her latest Instagram activity. The 31-year-old actress, who gained widespread recognition for her role in the 2016 Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, is rumored to be dating her co-star Ameer Gilani. Although the duo has shared several posts together on social media, neither has confirmed nor denied the relationship speculation.

In a recent Instagram story, Mawra dropped a hint that has her fans buzzing about a possible wedding. The Jawani Phir Nahi Aani star, who recently enjoyed a getaway in Australia with her brother and sister-in-law, reposted a story from a friend featuring a picturesque view of ‘The Grounds of Alexandria’—a popular wedding venue in Sydney.

Mawra captioned the post, “I do I do I do! Wedding venue finalized,” followed by a cheeky note, “We’re all set.. Only need to find the groom now.”

Despite this playful tease, Mawra had earlier clarified in March that she has no plans to get married this year. In an Instagram post, she firmly stated, “NOOOO it’s not my wedding…not now, not next week, not next month, not this year.”

Mawra Hocane made her acting debut in 2011 with Khichari Salsa and has since become a household name, starring in some of Pakistan’s most popular dramas, including Daasi, Sabaat, Mein Bushra, and Nauroz. She is currently making headlines for her role in ongoing hit drama Jafaa.