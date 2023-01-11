Pak actress Sadia Khan reacts to reports of dating Aryan Khan

Mumbai: Pakistani actor Sadia Khan who is making headlines across borders for dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan finally reacted to the rumours. She was recently spotted with Aryan in Dubai. The rumours of her dating Aryan Khan spread like wildfire after she posed with SRK’s son for a photograph on New Year’s eve.

In an interview with the City Times recently, Pakistani actress-model termed the rumours ‘baseless’. She said “It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture. There needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news.”

She wondered how people inter-link others with each other without having any knowledge about their personal lives. She said that other people also took photographs with Aryan Khan but only her picture is floating around. She clarified that taking a picture with anyone does not mean that they are dating each other.

She further added, “I would say that Aryan is very sweet and an extremely well-mannered boy. So, please stop all these baseless rumours about us. Love and respect.”

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan has not reacted to the rumours of dating Sadia Khan yet. Earlier, his photograph with Nora Fatehi was doing rounds on social media platforms.

On the professional front, Aryan Khan will make his debut in Bollywood by directing a web series. Announcing the same on Instagram, Aryan shared a picture of the script, and wrote, “Wrapped with the writing… can’t wait to say action.”