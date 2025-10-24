Pak court orders blocking of passport, bank accounts of Imran Khan’s sister

Lahore: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Friday ordered the blocking of the passport, national identity card and bank accounts of Aleema Khan, sister of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

The decision by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi came after Aleema continuously failed to attend a hearing in a terrorism case despite the execution of non-bailable arrest warrants against her.

The ATC had issued multiple arrest warrants against Aleema in the terrorism case related to the protests staged by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in November last year in Islamabad.

During the hearing, ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah questioned how Aleema was present everywhere but failed to appear before the court.

He ordered that Aleema’s attendance at the court should be ensured and her computerised national identity card (CNIC) and passport be blocked.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the properties of her guarantor to the state and directed the State Bank of Pakistan to freeze all of Aleema’s bank accounts.

The court adjourned the hearing till October 27.

Aleema is very critical of Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Her two sons were arrested by the Punjab police in terrorism cases and were later released on bail.

The November 26 protests saw more than 10,000 PTI protesters enter Islamabad, defying a ban on public gatherings, clashing with 20,000 security forces deployed to stop them.

Subsequently, cases were registered against several PTI leaders under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.