Pak court seeks clarification from govt on Imran Khan’s possible military trial

Islamabad: A Pakistani high court on Thursday asked the government to clarify the uncertainty surrounding the possible military trial of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was hearing a petition filed to prevent Khan’s possible military custody and trial over his involvement in the May 9, 2023 violence in which supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party allegedly attacked military installations following his arrest.

The court raised concerns over the potential trial of a civilian in a military court, emphasising that the issue is a matter of serious concern for both the petitioner and the judiciary.

During the hearing, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked Assistant Attorney General Azmat Bashir Tarar to seek directions from the Attorney General’s office over the issue and provide a clear response to the court.

“You are saying there is no case now, but could there be one later?” the judge asked, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the matter.

The court adjourned the hearing until September 16, giving the federal government time to submit its response.

PTI in a WhatsApp message also confirmed that the IHC ordered the government to file a reply on “possible military trial of Imran Khan by Sep 16”.

If the government denies any plans for a military trial, the petition will be rendered moot. However, if such a trial is under consideration, the court will proceed to hear and decide the case.

The 71-year-old PTI party founder has been in jail since August last year after being convicted in some of the nearly 200 cases slapped on him since his ouster in April 2022.

Various government officials have been indicating about holding the military trial of Khan, but any such decision will depend on the final judgment of the Supreme Court.