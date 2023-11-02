Pak cricketer Babar Azam is getting married, details inside

Hyderabad: ICC World Cup 2023 is being played in India and its fever has gripped cricket lovers across the globe. There are so many big star cricketers who have landed in India and are entertaining their fans on the ground. One of the most popular top cricketers of the world is Pakistan’s Babar Azam and he enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and is being praised by everyone because of his batting skills.

The skipper of Pakistan team and his teammates remained in news as they could not impress other teams in such a way it was expected. After beating Bangladesh and making a grand comeback in world cricket again with both bowling and batting, Babar Azam might be happy with his teammates now.

To double your happiness, if you are a Babar Azam fan, let us tell you that it is reported that the Pakistani skipper is planning to get married soon and has even brought a whopping seven lakh rupees sherwani in India. Yes, you read it right!

According to a fresh report in One Cricket, Babar Azam has brought a traditional Indian Sherwani at the cost of INR 7 lakhs from the renowned Indian designer’s boutique ‘Sabyasachi’. It is reported that skipper is set to tie the knot by the end of this year. Let’s wait for an official confirmation.

Reports also suggest that Babar Azam has brought gold from popular brands in India too.

In August this year, rumours were rife that Babar Azam got engaged to his cousin Nadia. Speculations suggested that the engagement took place in 2022 and they will be tying the knot in November 2023.

However, Azam’s management team denied the rumor, and said there is no record of any such wedding taking place. His management company Saya Corporation, issued a statement on Twitter denying the rumors of his marriage. The statement said, “The earth-shattering news of Kaptaan Babar Azam’s wedding in November is completely fake. In fact, this is ‘news’ for even him and his family. Kindly avoid sharing unverified news. Thank you.”